Dr. Stanley Fuller, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Fuller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Locations
Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 310, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fuller came highly recommended. I am still cancer free and have minimal scarring from the laproscopic colon surgery' He used Medical Park with is a very cost-effective facility.
About Dr. Stanley Fuller, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437119302
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
