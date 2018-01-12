Overview

Dr. Stanley Fronczak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Fronczak works at West Suburban Neurosrgcl Assocs in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Westmont, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.