Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 875 Ellicott St Ste 7030, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 829-2663
-
2
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-7280Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Buffalo Office900 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 Directions (716) 881-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Fernandez, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245560119
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo Hospital
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.