Overview

Dr. Stanley Fahn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Fahn works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.