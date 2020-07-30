Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Ellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Florida Hospital Centra Care, Family Medicine2540 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 629-9281
Adventhealth Centra Care - Deland2293 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (407) 330-3412
Urgent Care Centers of Brevard County LLC2600 Westhall Ln, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 200-2300
Adventhealth Centra Care - Palm Coast1270 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (407) 330-3412
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellis' approach to medicine is not a cookiecutter, algorithm style of medicine. He listens to the patient and with the years of experience he brings to them, he selects the treatment best situated for THEM, personally. Not an approach of, sore throat=(insert medicine), stuffy nose=(insert medicine) etc...I will search him out for a family member referral when the time comes. Seriously, I will drive well out of the way, passing plenty of doctors who don't care to get to one that does!
About Dr. Stanley Ellis, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
