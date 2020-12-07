See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Marietta, GA
Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Dysart III works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Office
    300 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-5717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 07, 2020
    In 1991 I was 39 and fell off a ladder,l landing on my right hip pointer and driving the head of the femur trough the hip socket. I was transported to the ER and most fortunately Stanley Dysart was on call. because of the damage, the surgery took over 8 hours. He had to install 3 steel plates and 13 screws. After surgery, Dr Stan visited me several times a day in intensive care. After I was released he saw me a couple of times a week for several weeks. I can walk today because of the knowledge and expertise of Dr San Dysart. I am now 68 years old and walk over 2 miles daily. I am most grateful to Dr Dysart.
    Doug H — Dec 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD
    About Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578566527
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
