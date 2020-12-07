Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dysart III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Dysart III works at
Locations
-
1
Marietta Office300 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-5717
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dysart III?
In 1991 I was 39 and fell off a ladder,l landing on my right hip pointer and driving the head of the femur trough the hip socket. I was transported to the ER and most fortunately Stanley Dysart was on call. because of the damage, the surgery took over 8 hours. He had to install 3 steel plates and 13 screws. After surgery, Dr Stan visited me several times a day in intensive care. After I was released he saw me a couple of times a week for several weeks. I can walk today because of the knowledge and expertise of Dr San Dysart. I am now 68 years old and walk over 2 miles daily. I am most grateful to Dr Dysart.
About Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1578566527
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dysart III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dysart III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dysart III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dysart III works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dysart III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dysart III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dysart III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dysart III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.