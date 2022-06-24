See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (167)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University Central del Este - San Pedro de Macoris and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Dennison works at Advanced Pain Care, Inc in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Care, Inc.
    1125 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8286
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Care, Inc
    1921 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 167 ratings
    Patient Ratings (167)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Staff extremely friendly. Dr. Dennison addresses all your issues and concerns. Long wait times but worth the wait.
    About Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376618470
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    Internship
    • Wayne State
    Medical Education
    • University Central del Este - San Pedro de Macoris
    Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dennison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dennison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dennison has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

