Overview

Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University Central del Este - San Pedro de Macoris and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Dennison works at Advanced Pain Care, Inc in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.