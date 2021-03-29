Dr. Stanley Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Cole, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School.
Stanley M Cole MD402A Highland Ave Ste J, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 284-6252
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Cole is a fabulous, brilliant, caring MD who actually does his own psychotherapy, as well as being an expert psychopharmacologist; he also was a Neurologist ! is super responsive to emergent situations, always returning calls and collaborates with other professionals . You will be lucky to find an MD to treat you at all, getting other midlevels is now the mode, which is NOT want I wanted.
About Dr. Stanley Cole, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1013999093
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Harvard College
- Neurology and Psychiatry
