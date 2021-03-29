See All Psychiatrists in Somerville, MA
Dr. Stanley Cole, MD

Psychiatry
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stanley Cole, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Dr. Cole works at Stanley M Cole MD in Somerville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stanley M Cole MD
    402A Highland Ave Ste J, Somerville, MA 02144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 284-6252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanley Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013999093
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

