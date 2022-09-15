Dr. Stanley Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Chou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Chou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Chou works at
Locations
Pacific Comprehensive Pain Mgmt. Inc.3851 Katella Ave Ste 301, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 789-3888
Pacific Comprehensive Pain Management10861 Cherry St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 799-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had quite a few visits to Dr. Chou for cervical pain which he did injects for over a several year period of time. Great relief each time. My husband had metastasized prostate cancer where his spine deteriorated and he had a severe pinched nerve. He had a fentanyl patch, but his pain was a 10+. Dr. Chou did a type of procedure where a plaster/cement type material added support to the area of the spine so that the pinching was eliminated completely. So much relief! So grateful for Dr. Chou’s ability to help.
About Dr. Stanley Chou, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1194722611
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- R W Johnson University Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Guangzhou Medical University
- Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chou speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
