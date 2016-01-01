Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Choi, MD
Dr. Stanley Choi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Stanley S Choi MD2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 209, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 769-1020
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
About Dr. Stanley Choi, MD
- General Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1053337253
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
