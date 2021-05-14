Overview

Dr. Stanley Chmiel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Chmiel works at Louisville Family Ent in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Cholesteatoma and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.