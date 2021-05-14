Dr. Stanley Chmiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chmiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Chmiel, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Chmiel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Chmiel works at
Locations
-
1
Stanley S Chmiel Psc4003 Kresge Way Ste 227, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-3342
-
2
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-3342
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chmiel?
I HAVE SEEN, ROCHESTER,,CLEVELAND, AND BALTIMORE,,,AND, DECIDED ON, DOCTOR STANLEY S. CHMIEL,,,,,NO CONTEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Stanley Chmiel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1033119987
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chmiel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chmiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chmiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chmiel works at
Dr. Chmiel has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Cholesteatoma and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chmiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chmiel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chmiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chmiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chmiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.