Dr. Stanley Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Chen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Sleep and Health Medicine1900 116th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-8075
-
2
Sleep and Health Medicine11611 Airport Rd Ste 205, Everett, WA 98204 Directions (206) 240-3597
-
3
Sleep and Health Medicine/City Sleep Lab231 SE Barrington Dr Ste 200, Oak Harbor, WA 98277 Directions (425) 358-4115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough wonderful things about Dr. Chen! He was so patient, took time to hear my concerns, and answered my (many) questions. After my sleep study, he clearly explained the results and options for treatment. I have never slept better - my health and overall quality of life has improved drastically! My only regret is not doing this sooner in my life. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chen.
About Dr. Stanley Chen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1447284849
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska, Fellowship In Sleep Medicine
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
