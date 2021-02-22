Dr. Stanley Chai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Chai, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Chai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Locations
Dr. Jose Nodarse LLC2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 413-2850
Stanley G Chai MD2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 735-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Chai for annual check ups for over 20 years. He has priceless bedside manners. It has been apparent that Dr. Chai's takes time to listen and to know his patient's. I am no longer local to his office. Actually, I live 6 hours away. But his service is worth the travel.
About Dr. Stanley Chai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- McGill Affil
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
