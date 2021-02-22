See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Stanley Chai, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stanley Chai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Chai works at Stanley G Chai MD in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Jose Nodarse LLC
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 413-2850
    Stanley G Chai MD
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 735-7771

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 22, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Chai for annual check ups for over 20 years. He has priceless bedside manners. It has been apparent that Dr. Chai's takes time to listen and to know his patient's. I am no longer local to his office. Actually, I live 6 hours away. But his service is worth the travel.
    Marie — Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Stanley Chai, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497738470
    Education & Certifications

    • McGill Affil
    • Royal Victoria Hospital
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    • McGill University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Chai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chai works at Stanley G Chai MD in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chai’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

