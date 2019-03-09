Overview

Dr. Stanley Capper, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Capper works at Via Christi Clinic On East 21st (podiatric Surgery) in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.