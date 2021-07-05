Dr. Stanley Bykov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bykov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Bykov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Bykov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Bykov works at
Locations
The Ocular Center384 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 615-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would and did recommend Dr. Bykov. He has been my eye doctor for many years now and has treated me for several conditions. He is caring, patient and well experienced.
About Dr. Stanley Bykov, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1972539112
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bykov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bykov accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bykov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bykov works at
Dr. Bykov has seen patients for Keratoconus, Drusen and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bykov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bykov speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bykov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bykov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bykov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bykov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.