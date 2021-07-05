Overview

Dr. Stanley Bykov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Bykov works at SSB Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Drusen and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.