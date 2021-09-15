Overview

Dr. Stanley Brosman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Brosman works at Pacific Urology Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.