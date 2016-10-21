See All General Dentists in New York, NY
Dentistry
5 (408)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stanley Boyd, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They graduated from Temple University Hlth Scis Ctr.

Dr. Boyd works at Healthy Chelsea Dental, P.C in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Healthy Chelsea Dental
    Healthy Chelsea Dental
77 W 15th St Apt 5P, New York, NY 10011
(332) 239-1290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Air Abrasion
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Chipped Tooth
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Accepts most major Health Plans.

    Based on 409 ratings
    Oct 21, 2016
    Have you ever been to a dentist office and don't want to leave? Dr. Boyd and his staff are beyond excellent. As a new patient, I walked into the office and there was Clara and another employee both so welcoming and affectionate. They make you feel very comfortable. Once I went beyond the reception area and met Dr. Boyd, I knew I was in the right place. Dr. Boyd is very pleasant, professional, caring, comforting and an expert at his job. His warm smile assures you that you are in great hands.
    Jennifer in New York, NY — Oct 21, 2016
    About Dr. Stanley Boyd, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194860635
    Education & Certifications

    • Goldwater Meml Hosp-Columbia U
    • New York University Medical Ctr
    • New York University Medical Ctr
    • Temple University Hlth Scis Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Boyd, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Boyd works at Healthy Chelsea Dental, P.C in New York, NY.

    409 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

