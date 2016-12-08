Dr. Stanley Boczko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boczko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Boczko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Boczko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Dr. Boczko works at
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9507
- 2 1010 Central Park Ave Fl 2, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (718) 920-7479
-
3
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-4531
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boczko?
amazing doctor. very caring. reaches out . responds to emails. always follows up with his patients. an excellent sergeant. my father had a procedure done on his prostate, and not an easy one. he was up and back at work in just a few days. everything about this doctor is great.
About Dr. Stanley Boczko, MD
- Urology
- English, Hebrew
- 1760406847
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boczko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boczko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boczko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boczko works at
Dr. Boczko has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boczko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boczko speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boczko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boczko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boczko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boczko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.