Dr. Besser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Besser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Besser, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Besser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees Stealy Clinics Laboratory - Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 526-6150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Besser?
I visited Dr Stanely Besser several times due to my Ostearthritis knees. He is a great doctor, very professional and the best doctor I know for giving joint injections. No pain and very effective injections.
About Dr. Stanley Besser, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760490031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besser accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Besser works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Besser. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.