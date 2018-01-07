Overview

Dr. Stanley Appel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Appel works at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Horn Disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.