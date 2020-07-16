See All Urologists in Maplewood, MN
Dr. Stanley Antolak, MD

Urology
3.6 (12)
Call for new patient details
61 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stanley Antolak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Antolak works at HealthEast Professional Services in Maplewood, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. John's Hospital
    1575 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 537-6000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 16, 2020
Dr Antolak is one of the best doctors I have ever had. He did two surgeries and called me up personally to check on me.
James R — Jul 16, 2020
Dr. Stanley Antolak, MD
About Dr. Stanley Antolak, MD

  • Urology
  • 61 years of experience
  • English
  • 1881663169
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • University of Minnesota Medical School
  • Urology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Antolak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Antolak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Antolak works at HealthEast Professional Services in Maplewood, MN. View the full address on Dr. Antolak’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Antolak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antolak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antolak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antolak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

