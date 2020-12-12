Overview

Dr. Stanley Adkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Adkins works at Adkins Medical Group PC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.