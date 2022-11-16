Dr. Stanitia Davis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanitia Davis, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stanitia Davis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Mississippi Foot Clinic128 Poindexter St, Jackson, MS 39203 Directions (601) 355-0026
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is caring, polite and very professional when it came to my foot problem. She explained to me why I am having my foot pain issues and made sure I understood. She is a really great doctor to talk to and she genuinely listens to you. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Stanitia Davis, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1942463567
Education & Certifications
- Bako Pathology Dermatopathology Fellowship
- Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare Systems
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
