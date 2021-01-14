Dr. Klek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanislaw Klek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanislaw Klek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital
Dr. Klek works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klek?
Excellent care combined with compassion concern and respect.
About Dr. Stanislaw Klek, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1497000145
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klek works at
Dr. Klek has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Klek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.