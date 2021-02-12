Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Zhuk works at
Locations
-
1
Walter E Eversmeyer III MD Apmc4315 Houma Blvd Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-9061
-
2
Accurate Eye Care LLC900 Canal Blvd Ste 3, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (504) 456-9061
-
3
Hogan Eye Clinic P. A.351 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507 Directions (504) 456-9061
- 4 1311 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 456-9061
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhuk?
Compassionate and caring doctor.
About Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1922201870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhuk works at
Dr. Zhuk speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.