Dr. Stanislav Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanislav Weiner, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Titus Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 500, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7525
-
2
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 541-4613Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas3203 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 266-4000
-
4
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Titus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiner is an excellent electrophysiologist who has given me excellent care and has sucessfully implanted 3 pacemaker/defibrulators. He is kind and very professional, answering all questions as clearly as possible. I appreciate the efforts of Dr. Weiner and feel comfortable in his care.
About Dr. Stanislav Weiner, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003801705
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
