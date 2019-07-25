Dr. Nosik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanislav Nosik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanislav Nosik, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3901MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ahn Primary Care Fox Chapel970 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 578-5539Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Maria J. Sunseri M.d. LLC4815 Liberty Ave Ste M02, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-5539
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very compassionate. Dr Nosik saved my life with emergency surgery.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1205168341
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
