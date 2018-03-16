See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Edgewater, NJ
Dr. Stanislav Goykhman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stanislav Goykhman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edgewater, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nizhny Novgorod State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Goykhman works at Brescia & Migliaccio Women's Health in Edgewater, NJ with other offices in Lyndhurst, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Contemporary Womens Health Care LLC
    968 River Rd Ste 203, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 224-8328
  2
    BHMG United Medical
    612 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 546-6844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayonne Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 16, 2018
    I appreciate the care Dr. Goykhman and his staff take with patients. I would rather have this and know others have been cared for as well than have an on the dot appointment time. When I was in today for an ultrasound, I was impressed to see the office take a walk-in from someone who needed care. I appreciate his perspectives, knowledge, & humanity. He readily engages dialogue about conditions & treatment options & care plans with patients. He’s always willing to clarify medical terms when asked
    Rachael in NJ — Mar 16, 2018
    About Dr. Stanislav Goykhman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740488402
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Easton Hospital
    Internship
    • Easton Hosp/Hahnemann U
    Medical Education
    • Nizhny Novgorod State Medical Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanislav Goykhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goykhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goykhman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goykhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goykhman has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goykhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Goykhman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goykhman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goykhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goykhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

