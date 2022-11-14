See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Valley Stream, NY
Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Avshalumov works at ADVANCED ORTHOPEDICS AND JOINT PRESERVAT in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Wantagh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservat
    133 E MERRICK RD, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 887-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservat
    3048 Brighton 1st St Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 333-1500
  3. 3
    Advanced Orthopedics & Joint Preservation
    3430 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh, NY 11793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 887-5500
  4. 4
    Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservation PC
    141 E Merrick Rd Ste B, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 887-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730108291
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • Peninsula Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avshalumov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avshalumov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avshalumov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avshalumov has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avshalumov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Avshalumov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avshalumov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avshalumov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avshalumov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

