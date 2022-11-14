Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avshalumov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO
Overview
Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Locations
Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservat133 E MERRICK RD, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 887-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservat3048 Brighton 1st St Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 333-1500
Advanced Orthopedics & Joint Preservation3430 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh, NY 11793 Directions (516) 887-5500
Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservation PC141 E Merrick Rd Ste B, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 887-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very sweet explained everything will definitely come back.
About Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1730108291
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Peninsula Hosp Ctr
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avshalumov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avshalumov accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avshalumov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avshalumov has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avshalumov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avshalumov speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Avshalumov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avshalumov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avshalumov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avshalumov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.