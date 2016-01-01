Dr. Stanislaus Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanislaus Ting, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanislaus Ting, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Ting works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Center of the Southwest1141 Mall Dr Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanislaus Ting, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1447367750
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
