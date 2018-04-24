Dr. Stanford Tack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanford Tack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanford Tack, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tack works at
Locations
-
1
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 247-4000Thursday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Grayslake Office1275 E Belvidere Rd Ste 150, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 247-4000
-
3
Illinois Bone And Joint Institute1025 Red Oak Ln Ste 100, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Directions (847) 247-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tack was patient, attentive, & kind from my first visit with him to my last. I had a bulging disc, two actually, & at first, we were going to try shots & physical therapy. Something must have happened because the pain became unbearable, resulting in an ER visit at 3 AM. Anyway, my wife called IBJI & left a message for Dr. Tack, who called her back pretty much right away from his home--I'm not sure many doctors would do this--& we scheduled arthroplasty. The next day I was all better!
About Dr. Stanford Tack, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558314013
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Center
- U Ill Coll Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
