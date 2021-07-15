Overview

Dr. Stanford Rapp, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tecumseh, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rapp works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Tecumseh, MI with other offices in Defiance, OH, Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.