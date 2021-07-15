Dr. Stanford Rapp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanford Rapp, DO
Dr. Stanford Rapp, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tecumseh, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Neurology500 E Pottawatamie St, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Directions (734) 430-3140
Orthopaedic Surgery1252 Ralston Ave Ste 402, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 783-6996
ProMedica Physicians Neurology - Toledo2130 W Central 102 103 Ave Ste 101, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3900
ProMedica Physicians Neurology - Monroe730 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 430-3140
ProMedica Physicians Neurology - Toledo2130 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Directions wrong In tan and green building next to a&w
About Dr. Stanford Rapp, DO
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Oakland General Hospital
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Neurology
Dr. Rapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapp has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.