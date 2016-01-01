Overview

Dr. Stanford Broder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Broder works at Urology Associates of Danbury in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.