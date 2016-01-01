Dr. Broder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanford Broder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanford Broder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Broder works at
Locations
Ums Lithotripsy Services of Danbury LLC51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-0330
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Pllc40 Old Ridgebury Rd Ste 201, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 205-2840
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanford Broder, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316942519
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
