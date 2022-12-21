Overview

Dr. Stan Wasilewski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Wasilewski works at Raritan Bay Cardiology Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.