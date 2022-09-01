See All Dermatologists in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Stan Tolkachjov, MD

Dermatology
3 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stan Tolkachjov, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic

Dr. Tolkachjov works at Epiphany Dermatology - Lewisville, TX in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epiphany Dermatology - Lewisville, TX
    1640 FM 544 Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 395-1101
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Epiphany Dermatology - Rockwall
    2504 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 771-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr T explains the Mohs reason. Today he did 2 Squamous n ears and a Basal. I have had Mohs before w him cancer gone w little to no scary. He has a professional and friendly team. Drs Rachael Earnest, Reidstraw. Nurses Vicki, Julie, Gicela who numb me gentle and assist. The phone surgery coordinator are efficient and polite worked me in. I am 85 active Senior w Long history of skin cancer. Dr T and Team are the BEST . Thank you.
    RichardD — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Stan Tolkachjov, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952662868
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tolkachjov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolkachjov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolkachjov has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolkachjov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolkachjov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolkachjov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolkachjov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolkachjov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

