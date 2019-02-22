Dr. Stan Sujka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sujka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stan Sujka, MD
Dr. Stan Sujka, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Orlando Urology Associates PA41 W Kaley St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-6645
Orlando Urology Assoicates9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 106, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 843-6645
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent..
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sujka has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sujka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sujka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sujka.
