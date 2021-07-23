Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potocki Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
Covenant Medical Center3802 22nd St Ste 100, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 792-5331
Covenant Surgicenter Ltd2301 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I arrive early and I was in an exam room in less than 5 minutes. I was seen by the doctor in just s few minutes. After answering a few questions the next step in my treatment was decided. In less than 15 minutes I was on my way home.
About Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
