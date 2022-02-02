Overview

Dr. Stan Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Phillips works at South Lake Ear Nose & Throat in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.