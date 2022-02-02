Dr. Stan Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stan Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stan Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
South Lake Ears Nose & Throat PA9710 Sam Furr Rd Unit D, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 896-1909
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr Phillips is very thorough and very personable. Treatment was pain free.
About Dr. Stan Phillips, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124034202
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U MD
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.