Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stan Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Stan Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
Stan T Lin MD Inc.2324 Santa Rita Rd Ste 5, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 484-4477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr Stan Lin on and off for the past 15 years or so and I've always had better than great experiences every single time I see him. Dr Stan Lin Stands out with his great genuine character backed by very high old fashioned and down to earth principles. He is highly educated and a gentleman whom always goes out of his way to help me with my frequent tension headaches, he asks me things like write down daily episodes and what foods not to eat etc. He checks your nerves using new or highly effective old fashion ways and shows that he always knows what he is doing by following up with many diferent questions like how well you remember words in a row etc. and when it comes to Imaging or bloodwork he will order the right tests that need to be done. Can't ask for more, can't ask for less, awesomeDr. , great human being.
About Dr. Stan Lin, MD
- Neurology
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1538374368
Frequently Asked Questions
