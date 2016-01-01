Dr. Zeris accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stamatis Zeris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stamatis Zeris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
Locations
1
Hennepin Faculty Associates914 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 873-2218
2
Hcmc Csc Pharmacy715 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 873-6963
3
Hennepin Healthcare701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-5334
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Stamatis Zeris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1528387784
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Zeris has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
