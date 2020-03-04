Overview

Dr. Stafford Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarks Green, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Scranton Heart Institute, P.C. in Clarks Green, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.