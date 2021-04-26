Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Stafford Henry, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 105 W Madison St Ste 1106, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 251-1400
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Henry for 6 years and ever since the first meeting I’ve had great admiration for him. He made me feel very comfortable and relaxed while we talked. He’s very professional but at the same time good humored. He was very detrimental in helping me with my alcohol addiction and would highly recommend anyone seeking help to give Dr Henry a call.
About Dr. Stafford Henry, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063667376
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
