Overview

Dr. Stafford Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at The Arlington Medical Group in Arlington, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA and Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.