Dr. Stacy Uyekubo, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Uyekubo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from U C San Francisco and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Psychiatry Group Hawaii, Ltd735 BISHOP ST, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 234-3421Monday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She always cares about my wellbeing and doesn't just throw meds at me to fix things! She's always willing to change meds for me if I'm not ok with what I'm taking, and she really does want to know what's going on in my life. She also texts me if I'm late or forgot an appointment, which is super helpful!
About Dr. Stacy Uyekubo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1447320031
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp & Clinics
- Stanford University
- U C San Francisco
- Harvard
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uyekubo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uyekubo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uyekubo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyekubo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyekubo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uyekubo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uyekubo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.