Overview

Dr. Stacy Unsworth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Unsworth works at Prohealth Laboratory in Wallingford, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT, Middletown, CT and Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.