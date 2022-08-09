Dr. Stacy Ugras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Ugras, MD
Dr. Stacy Ugras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cold Spring, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Ugras was my surgeon for my breast cancer at Pennsylvania hospital in 2018. She was very caring and made me feel at ease. The day before and my follow up explained everything and just made me feel comfortable. On my way out I saw her in her office I gave her a big hug and thanked her. It’s almost 5 years now and I am thankful to her and my God. New York gained a great doctor. I’ll never forget Dr. Stacy Ugras.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Ugras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ugras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ugras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugras.
