Dr. Stacy Ugras, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Stacy Ugras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cold Spring, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ugras works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring
    1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 09, 2022
    Dr. Ugras was my surgeon for my breast cancer at Pennsylvania hospital in 2018. She was very caring and made me feel at ease. The day before and my follow up explained everything and just made me feel comfortable. On my way out I saw her in her office I gave her a big hug and thanked her. It’s almost 5 years now and I am thankful to her and my God. New York gained a great doctor. I’ll never forget Dr. Stacy Ugras.
    Carmen Caraballo — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Stacy Ugras, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629235262
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacy Ugras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ugras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ugras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ugras works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ugras’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ugras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ugras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

