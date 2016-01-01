Dr. Symanski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Symanski, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Symanski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Symanski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Symanski?
About Dr. Stacy Symanski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1629029038
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Symanski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Symanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Symanski works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Symanski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Symanski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Symanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Symanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.