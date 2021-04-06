Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Univ. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste 235, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-4670
- 2 1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D-362, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-4670
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Stephenson is awesome! Even with my poor insurance, she has taken care of me through 2 surgeries which have enabled me to have a better quality of life. She is extremely knowledgeable. Solely due to preexisting conditions that have not yet been given a firm diagnosis, I had a couple of strange complications which required many calls and follow-up appts. Despite all of this, Dr. Stephenson was friendly, patient, attentive and has continued with my care long after surgery to ensure I fully heal. I would like to add her staff is equally as knowledgeable, friendly, patient, and helpful. You can expect a level of care that is second to none with never a wait! It's a shame the UTMC billing dept would hassle a patient over coming up with $$$ when a prior authorization was obtained and they admitted to filing the claim incorrectly. Unfortunately, they have told me they don't call insurance companies as, "It's not in their contract." These docs deserve to get paid! My insurance offered.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephenson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.