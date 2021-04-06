See All Plastic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Stephenson works at Champaign Dental Group in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste 235, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-4670
  2. 2
    1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D-362, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-4670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Dr. Stephenson is awesome! Even with my poor insurance, she has taken care of me through 2 surgeries which have enabled me to have a better quality of life. She is extremely knowledgeable. Solely due to preexisting conditions that have not yet been given a firm diagnosis, I had a couple of strange complications which required many calls and follow-up appts. Despite all of this, Dr. Stephenson was friendly, patient, attentive and has continued with my care long after surgery to ensure I fully heal. I would like to add her staff is equally as knowledgeable, friendly, patient, and helpful. You can expect a level of care that is second to none with never a wait! It's a shame the UTMC billing dept would hassle a patient over coming up with $$$ when a prior authorization was obtained and they admitted to filing the claim incorrectly. Unfortunately, they have told me they don't call insurance companies as, "It's not in their contract." These docs deserve to get paid! My insurance offered.
    — Apr 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD.

    About Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053531012
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson works at Champaign Dental Group in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Stephenson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

