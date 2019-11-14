Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Siegel, MD
Dr. Stacy Siegel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Siegel works at
Augmentation Inc.3415 Independence Dr Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 937-3979
I’ve been seeing Dr Siegel for years. As a pretty conservative practitioner, she does not have a heavy hand on the Rx pad. She’s not over the top, she will not prescribe anything she feels is unsafe. Period. When medication is indicated, she hasn’t made any bad choices for me, never. I’m moving out of state and I hope I get a new doctor half as competent as she. And yes, I think she probably saved my life too, or at the bare minimum had greatly improved my quality of life during some extremely difficult times . IMHO, she’s aces.
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447239868
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
