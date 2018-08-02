Overview

Dr. Stacy Richards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at RICHARDS & RICHARDSON in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.